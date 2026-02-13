SC verdict on Laldhang–Chillar Khal Road; 18 villages to receive All-Weather Connectivity

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN/KOTDWAR, 12 Feb: In the matter of T N. Godavarman vs Union of India, under which the issue of the Laldhang–Chillar Khal Road had been pending before the Supreme Court for several years, a significant and historic judgment was delivered today. With the Supreme Court granting permission for the reconstruction and strengthening of this road, the path for the region’s development has now been fully cleared.

Of the total 11.5-kilometre stretch of the road, approximately 4.7 kilometres pass through a central forest area, which had long delayed the construction work. Following the Court’s positive order, nearly 18 villages and a population of over 40,000 people will now receive all-weather road connectivity. This decision is expected to prove a milestone for the social, economic, and educational progress of the region.

On this occasion, local MLA and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan stated that this is not merely a road, but a lifeline for Kotdwar and the surrounding rural areas. She had been continuously pursuing this matter for the past four years.

She maintained consistent dialogue at the government level, coordinated with departments, and ensured effective representation related to the case before the Supreme Court. As a result of her sustained efforts and commitment this positive order was passed today.

Khanduri said that providing better connectivity to the people of the region has always been her commitment, and she remains dedicated to the overall development of Kotdwar. She expressed her heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Member of Parliament Anil Baluni, the departmental officials, and the aware and patient citizens of Kotdwar for this historic achievement.

She expressed confidence that the strengthening of this road will not only ease transportation but also accelerate trade, tourism, education, and healthcare services.