Seeds of Success: The Blooming Legacy of Billzar Orchards

By Alok Joshi

Dehradun, 2 Mar: As the sun dappled through the lovingly nurtured trees and blossoms at Billzar Orchards, yesterday, it was clear that something far more resilient than seasonal flowers was taking root. Under the graceful stewardship of Zarine Bath, the private estate and farm transformed into a vibrant tapestry of local entrepreneurship, proving that when women support women, the harvest is extraordinary.

A Journey of Quiet Determination

It was back in December 2022 when this collective of local women entrepreneurs organised their very first fair. I stood in these same orchards then, witnessing the nervous excitement of a fledgling group. Today, that “small start” has matured into a robust movement. Led by the vision of Zarine Bath, the group has bypassed the loud fanfare of traditional corporate marketing, choosing instead to focus on quality, authenticity and mutual support.

“Billzar” is a combination of the names of an aged yet enthusiastic, kind couple that works silently for the under-privileged, far from the madding crowd, Billoo (Retd Brigadier) and his wife Zarine (hence the name Billzar).

The setting itself (Mrs Bath’s personal home) removes the clinical feel of a commercial exhibition. It feels like a gathering of friends, where every purchase tells the story of a woman’s journey towards financial independence. Behind the smiling faces are goodies, home decorations, hand-crafted jewellery, fragrant handmade soaps, paintings, cosmetics, eco-friendly products and a plethora of other amazing products. Home-made food and delicious bakery products, as always, remain the highlight attracting crowds.

A Platform with Purpose

What sets the Billzar collective apart is its intimacy. Moving from counter to counter with the host herself, her pride in each participant was palpable. It wasn’t just a tour of products; it was an introduction to a sisterhood.

The diversity on display was a testament to the group’s inclusivity. Brilliant women from strikingly different backgrounds—ranging from young, tech-savvy creators to seasoned artisans and local women from nearby villages—stood side-by-side.

From a Fair to a Movement

It is easy to ignite a spark, but as any gardener knows, the real challenge lies in the nurturing. Having covered their inaugural event in December 2022, I found the progress yesterday nothing short of laudable. What began as a brave first step has matured into a sustainable movement.

The village entrepreneurs, in particular, brought a grounded authenticity to the event. Their presence on this platform isn’t just about sales; it’s about dignity, visibility and the bridging of the urban-rural divide. In the quiet corners of this orchard, barriers are being dismantled through shared commerce and mutual respect. The confidence in the women’s eyes has grown; their businesses are no longer just “hobbies” but sustainable livelihoods.

The Threshold of Women’s Power

The timing of this gathering is no coincidence. As we stand on the threshold of International Women’s Day on 8 March, Billzar Orchards serves as a living classroom for empowerment. It reminds us that “women power” isn’t always about loud slogans; often, it is found in the quiet, steady work of building a platform where others can stand.

The event was a masterclass in how to sustain a vision. Mrs Bath and her group have bypassed the fleeting fanfare of the corporate world to build something with deep roots.

As the day concluded, the overall impression was one of profound optimism. The entrepreneurs of Billzar are not just selling preserves, textiles or crafts; they are selling a vision of a collaborative future and sisterhood.

In the spring of 2026, Billzar Orchards has proven that when you give women—regardless of their background—a space to grow, they don’t just succeed; they bloom.

In the heart of the Doon Valley, the spring blossoms will eventually fade, but the movement cultivated at Billzar Orchards is in permanent bloom. More strength to them.

(Alok Joshi is a Dehradun-based Management Professional, Corporate Trainer, Interview coach, Image Consultant, Motivational Speaker, Author of three bestselling books and a freelance writer. He has worked in top management positions in global companies across many countries.)