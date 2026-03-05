GBPUAT VC Prof MS Chauhan delivers ‘Dr D Sundaresan Memorial Oration’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Pantnagar, 3 Mar: In the ‘Dr D Sundaresan Memorial Oration’, organised by the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal, Prof Manmohan Singh Chauhan, Vice-Chancellor of GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, delivered an oration on ‘Assisted Animal Reproductive Technologies: A Roadmap to Viksit Bharat 2047’.

In his address, Prof Chauhan highlighted the crucial role of livestock biotechnology in achieving the goal of a Developed India by 2047. He emphasised upon Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) such as Artificial Insemination (AI), Ovum Pick-Up–In Vitro Fertilisation (OPU-IVF), Embryo Transfer, Genomic Selection, and Cloning techniques as key drivers for enhancing milk productivity, developing climate-resilient breeds, and conserving indigenous germplasm.

He stated that the future of dairy development depends not merely on increasing livestock numbers, but on improving genetic quality, adopting technology-driven breeding management, utilising data-based decision systems, and promoting innovation-led research. He urged scientists and researchers to ensure effective transfer of laboratory-developed technologies to farmers through coordinated efforts.

Present were Director & VC of NDRI, Karnal, Dr Dheer Singh, and senior scientists, officials, researchers, and students of the Institute. Participants appreciated Prof Chauhan’s visionary insights and nationally relevant action plan. The oration emerged as a significant academic event, underlining the transformative role of livestock reproductive technologies in realizing the vision of Developed India 2047.