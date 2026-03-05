YUWA Change-Makers lead River Clean-up near FRI, remove 15 sacks of waste

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Mar: Demonstrating the power of youth-led environmental action, ‘Project Bin It Right’ led by Pranjal Singh, and ‘Green Yatra’ spearheaded by Prashant Bagiyal, jointly organised a riverbank clean-up drive near the Forest Research Institute (FRI), here, on Sunday. The initiative was supported by the YUWA Microgrant programme in collaboration with Waste Warriors Society.

Concerned about the increasing dumping of plastic and other waste along the river stretch, the young change makers decided to intervene through direct action. Seven students from the Environment Management Department of FRI participated in the drive, collectively removing approximately 15 sacks of waste from the riverbank.

Participants included Pranjal Singh, Prashant Bagiyal, Divyansh Suryawanshi, Shivansh Chandel, Varun Thakur, Utpal Bhardwaj, Satish Verma and Suraj Singh Tomar.

The drive also witnessed enthusiastic involvement of local children, who extended their support during the clean-up process, reflecting a growing sense of environmental responsibility within the community.

Pranjal and Prashant, both YUWA Changemakers, are actively working in Dehradun alongside their academic pursuits to promote conservation and sustainable waste management practices. Through their respective initiatives, they aim to build awareness among school students regarding the harmful impact of plastic pollution and climate change.

The organisers emphasised that consistent grassroots efforts and community participation are essential to protect local ecosystems. They reiterated that small but sustained actions by young citizens can collectively bring about significant environmental change.