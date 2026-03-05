Tehri Lake Festival to showcase scenic Himalayan trekking routes

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Mar: The upcoming Tehri Lake Festival, scheduled to be held from 6 to 9 March, is expected not only to highlight water sports at Tehri Lake but will also introduce visitors to some of the most picturesque trekking routes of the Himalayas. As part of the event, trekking campaigns will also be conducted at nine locations across Tehri district this year. They will enable participants to witness the grandeur of the Himalayan landscape while gaining insight into rural life in the region.

In recent years, Tehri has emerged as a major destination for water sports owing to the expansive lake. However, beyond the lake, the district offers much more to visitors, particularly its trekking trails that traverse mountain slopes, dense forests and lush green bugyals (meadows). With the objective of offering the tourists a new and immersive experience, Tehri district administration has planned trekking expeditions in nine rural locations during the festival. Since these trekking campaigns will pass through village areas, the participants will also have the opportunity to closely observe and experience the rural lifestyle of Tehri.

District Magistrate Neetika Khandelwal stated that the purpose of these trekking campaigns extends beyond adventure activities. She said the initiative is aimed at promoting local tourism, strengthening the rural economy and establishing Tehri as a recognised adventure destination. She added that trained guides will accompany participants during the treks and adequate arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and convenience of tourists.

In addition to daytime trekking, an ‘Astro Night’ event will be organised during the festival. Under clear night skies, participants will be guided in observing constellations and celestial bodies. The combination of trekking during the day and stargazing at night is expected to provide visitors with a deeper connection to nature.

The Himalayan O2 – Tehri Lake Festival is being organised through joint efforts of the Tehri district administration and the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council (UTDC). The inaugural ceremony on 6 March will have Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami as the Chief Guest.

According to the schedule, trekking routes on 7 March will include Thangdhar Kotia to Agan covering 5 km, Mandar to PD Parvat covering 7 km, Agrakhal to Kasmoli World Trail covering 8 km, and Devalsari to Nag Tibba covering 8 km. On 8 March, treks will be organised from Tehri Lake to Kottha Picnic Spot covering 4 km, Gaja to Ghantakarna Temple covering 4 km, Gaja to Dandachali covering 10 km, That to Khait Parvat covering 7 km, and Hulana Khal to Barsatal Track covering 4 km. Through these routes, participants will be introduced to the natural splendour and cultural vibrancy of the Himalayan region.