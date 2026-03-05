Dehradun–Pithoragarh air service to resume soon

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 3 Mar: Official sources have stated that the Dehradun–Pithoragarh air service, which has remained suspended for nearly five months, is set to resume shortly. This is expected to provide significant relief for residents of Uttarakhand’s border district of Pithoragarh. The revival of the service is expected not only to end the prolonged wait for passengers but also to strengthen connectivity in the frontier region.

The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has prepared a detailed framework for the expansion and resumption of the service. UCADA Chief Executive Officer Ashish Chauhan has confirmed that all the necessary approvals for the new flight operations have been secured. He stated that the High Power Committee chaired by the Chief Secretary has accorded its approval. He asserted that if all goes well, the flights may commence within the current month. He recalled that the service had been temporarily halted earlier due to technical reasons, following directions from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The suspension of the air service for nearly five months had caused considerable inconvenience to residents of Pithoragarh and adjoining areas. Road travel to Dehradun or Delhi is lengthy and heavily dependent on weather conditions. During the monsoon and winter seasons in particular, journeys along mountainous roads become risky and time-consuming. In such circumstances, air connectivity serves as a vital alternative for local residents, traders, government officials and tourists alike.

A key change in the resumed operations will be the airline operating on the route. Previously, the service was managed by Fly Big, but according to UCADA, it will now be Alliance Air which will operate a 48-seater aircraft on the Dehradun–Pithoragarh sector. The induction of a larger-capacity aircraft is expected to increase passenger volume and ensure greater operational stability.

Importantly, the Alliance Air service will not remain confined to Dehradun and Pithoragarh. The flight will also operate on the Delhi–Dehradun–Pithoragarh route, thereby directly linking the district with the national capital. This enhanced connectivity is considered crucial for the district’s social and economic development.

It may be recalled that Fly Big, which was earlier operating Dehradun-Pithoragarh flights had stopped its operations around 5 months ago. Since then, the local residents and public representatives have been demanding the restoration of the air service. Given that Pithoragarh is a strategically significant border district located near the Nepal and China frontiers, improved connectivity is regarded as essential from both security and administrative perspectives. The resumption of air services is also expected to facilitate faster response during emergency situations, including relief and rescue operations.

In addition, from a tourism perspective, the decision is viewed as particularly important. Pithoragarh district is renowned for its natural beauty, Himalayan vistas and religious destinations. Improved air connectivity is likely to attract a greater number of tourists from various parts of the country, thereby directly benefiting the local economy. Stakeholders in the hospitality sector, including hotel operators, taxi services, guides and allied service providers, see the development as a positive signal. It may also be noted here that, since Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pithoragarh and Adi Kailash, the footfall of the tourists has increased in the area.

Officials of UCADA have stated that special attention is being paid this time to all technical and operational aspects to ensure that the service does not face disruption in the future. Necessary steps are being undertaken keeping in mind runway conditions, safety standards and weather-related challenges. Passenger convenience and safety, they emphasised, remain the foremost priority in the resumption of the Dehradun–Pithoragarh air link.