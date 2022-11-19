Seminar on ‘Quality Enhancement & Sustenance in Higher Education’ held at Uttaranchal University

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN 18 Nov: Uttaranchal University organised a one-day NAAC sponsored state level seminar on ‘ Quality Enhancement & Sustenance in Higher Education ‘ under the aegis of Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), under the guidance of its Chairperson and Vice-Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Dharam Buddhi and Director IQAC, Er Rajesh Deorari on Friday.

The event was formally inaugurated with the auspicious lighting of the lamp by Jitender Joshi, Chancellor, Uttaranchal University , Vice-President: Prof (Dr) Satbir Singh Sehgal, Vice-Chancellor: Prof (Dr) Dharam Buddhi, Pro-Vice Chancellor: Prof. (Dr.) Rajesh Bahuguna, Registrar SC Sharma, and Director (IQAC) Er Rajesh Deorari with an overwhelming participation of over 500 delegates from across the nation joining the hybrid event witnessed the stupendous and insightful address by the Chief Guest of the day, Dr RK Soni, Adviser, AICTE on the essence of quality enhancement and sustenance in higher education in India. Dr Soni stated that comprehensive accreditation of institutions will sustain in this dynamic & innovative era and the non- accredited HEIs may not be able to survive in the future.

The technical sessions of the one-day seminar were presented by Dr Shyam Singh Inda, Assistant Adviser NAAC, who delivered his talk on the Revised Accreditation Framework in synchrony with the National Education Policy 2020, emphasized on NAAC accreditation which is essential for quality enhancement . Dr Vinita Sahu, Assistant Adviser: NAAC explained on Data Validation and Verification process and significance of the student satisfaction survey for HEIs followed by an insightful session on the green initiatives for institutional ranking by Dr. Ashwani Luthra, Director IQAC, Guru Nanak Dev University , Amritsar. The concluding session was delivered by Prof (Dr) Dharam Buddhi, Chairperson IQAC & Vice Chancellor, Uttaranchal University on the Expectations from the HEIs for quality enhancement and sustenance .

The event was compered by Prof (Dr) Bharti Ramola, Dr Lakshmi Priya Vinjamuri, Abhishek Pathak, IQAC Criteria Heads of Uttaranchal University. The event was organized by Nikhil Aggarwal, Aditya Chahar, Sudhir Jugran and other members of IQAC. The Vote of thanks was delivered by Rajesh Deorari.