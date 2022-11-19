Inter-School English Debate held at St Thomas’ College

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 18 Nov: An Inter – School English Debate “Spectrum 2022” was organised by St . Thomas ’ College on Friday.

Five schools participated in this debate including St . Josephs’ Academy, Carman School , Dalanwala, Shri Ram Centennial School , St . Thomas ’ College and St . Jude’s School .

The topic under fire was “Gents Are Considered To Be Better Teachers Than The Ladies” and the topic was given to the schools one day before to prepare.

A “Turn Coat” round was also held where one student per school was permitted to speak and present his/her views on different topics selected through a random chit picked by the speakers. The speakers spoke for one minute in favour of the motion and the stroke of the bell immediately ‘Turned Coat’, i.e. started speaking against the motion.

It was an interesting morning with the participants presenting their views while in the turn coat round the topics were: Punishment in Schools Must Not Be Abolished, Games Must Be Made Compulsory in Schools, History is A Boring Subject, Private Tuitions Are A Necessary Evil & Examinations Are A Waste Of Time.

St . Thomas ’ College being the host school did not compete for the overall running trophy and thus, St . Joseph’s Academy was declared the winner, while Shri Ram Centennial School was the Runners-up in the “Spectrum” Inter – School English Debate Competition-2022. The Best Speaker FOR the motion was Akshat Gupta from St . Joseph’s Academy and Vinimesh Bairagi also of St . Joseph’s Academy was presented with the best speaker award for AGAINST the motion. The best Speaker for TURNCOAT category was given to Gaurisa Dhawan from Shri Ram Centennial School .

The Chief Guest for the occasion was PS Kalra, Principal, Greenwood Hills School , who gave away the prizes and gave an inspiring speech, encouraged and stimulated the students and applauded the manner in which the competition was conducted.

The judges were Ratna Manucha, G Banon and Amrita Gambhir, Senior English Teacher in Summer Valley School .

The vote of thanks was proposed by the Principal, RV Gardner, Ex-MLA, who thanked all the Principals of the participating schools for sending the students to this competition.