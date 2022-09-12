Seven die in Haridwar distt after consuming spurious liquor

Dehradun/Haridwar, 10 Sep: Seven people so far were reported to have died in Phoolgarh village of Haridwar district, after consuming spurious liquor. As the sun rose, cries and screams filled the air and it turned out that several persons had consumed illicit liquor late last night. While two persons died late last night itself, 5 were reported to have died today. It may be recalled that Panchayat polls have been declared in Haridwar and involvement of candidates contesting the polls can’t be ruled out behind distribution of liquor. Negligence of local police and excise officials also appears to be evident.

On receiving the information, top officials of the police administration reached the spot. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Officials are investigating from where the deceased had procured the illicit liquor and who all were involved in this illegal business. Sale of alcohol is prohibited in a large part of the district on religious grounds. It may be recalled that Haridwar has seen such incidents on a regular basis. It was in the year 2019 that more than 150 persons had died after consuming illicit liquor, and majority of those who had died then belonged to neighbouring district of Saharanpur , which is part of Uttar Pradesh, while 41 belonged to Roorkee area.

Those who have died so far in the latest incident, are Biram Singh (55 years) son of Baljeet and resident of Phoolgarh, Raju (45) son of Sevaram and resident of Phoolgarh, Amarpal (36) son of Gopal and resident of Phoolgarh, Arun (28)son of Chandrabhan and resident of Phoolgarh, Manoj (32) resident of Shivgarh, Tejpal (62), son of Ram Singh and resident of Phoolgarh, and Ishampal (35) son of Rajendra and resident of Shivgarh.