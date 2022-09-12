NHM mission director R Rajesh Kumar warns CMOs over rising Dengue cases

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Sep: National Health Mission (NHM) Director, R Rajesh Kumar, has written a letter to all the Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) of all the districts, asking them to take strict measures to prevent outbreak of Dengue in the state. In a letter issued today, Dr Rajesh Kumar mentioned that dengue disease was emerging as a major public health problem in the state. To prevent dengue disease from taking the form of an epidemic, the CMOs have been issued guidelines as well as provided cooperation from the state level from time to time. Asking them to take note of the letter number UKHFWS/NHM/NVEDCP/2022/1446 dated 25/07/2022 sent earlier by the NHM Director, Dr R Rajesh Kumar has directed the CMOs to make every effort to prevent dengue disease at their level. They have been asked to work in coordination with Municipal Corporations, Municipal bodies and Gram Panchayats. They have been further asked to form teams and ensure daily larval preventive activities and fogging, insecticide spraying and spreading public awareness. They were further directed to share the dead proceedings report with the NHM Director on a daily basis. They were further warned of disciplinary action if found negligent towards duty in this respect.