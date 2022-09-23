SGRR Varsity’s Mass Comm student Vaishnavi reaches KBC ‘hot seat’

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 Sep: Shri Guru Ram Rai University’s BA Mass Communication 2019 batch student Vaishnavi Kumari has brought laurels to the university by reaching the Kaun Banega Crorepati ‘hot seat’.

University Chancellor Mahant Devendra Das has extended congratulations to Vaishnavi Kumari on this outstanding achievement. He has wished her a bright future and urged all the students to be inspired by her achievement. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uday Singh Rawat said he was proud Vaishnavi Kumari’s achievement and reminded that the university constantly works to enable students achieve outstanding goals. Others who wished her well included Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Prof Dr Saraswati Kala; and Prof and Head, Department of Mass Communication, Dr Ashish Kulshreshtha.