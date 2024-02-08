Shooting of ‘Misti’ begins in Doon

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 8 Feb: Shooting of Gravimotion Films Private Limited’s short film, ‘Misti’ started in Doon on Thursday. The muhurat shot was canned in a traditional manner with the coconut cracking ceremony.

The Director of the film is Raja Chatterjee and Producer and Executive Producer is his wife, Sakshi Shail.

Raja Chatterjee said, “I am thrilled that we found all that we were looking for our film including locations, support team, cast and crew in Doon. Also, there is peace and quiet so essential for creativity.”

Renowned media personality of Doon, Satish Sharma, who is playing the lead in the film, stated that he is elated about his role and very excited that the film will capture the best weather of the Doon Valley and Mussoorie. And whosoever will watch the film will, for sure, love the scenic locations and the cast. The audiences would be inspired to visit Uttarakhand looking at the wonderful frames.

Kannada actor Avantika Shetty is playing the female lead. The other cast includes Nitish Joshi, Radhika and Shobhit Mathur.

Ritesh Mishra of Untouchable Films is the Line Producer and the Casting Director is Omkar Ketkar who came days in advance to conduct the actors’ workshop. The Cinematographer is Shreya Gupta.

Naomi Nauriyal is looking after costumes and art, and is the Assistant Director.

Sakshi stated that Misti will be screened at the prestigious film festivals worldwide and will later release on OTT.