Significant Shift

Six prominent leaders from Uttarakhand, including three former MLAs, joined the Congress party in New Delhi on 28 March. This is being cited as a significant political shift. The development is being viewed as an early start for the 2027 assembly elections, signalling potential changes in the state’s political landscape. The induction, led by Congress state in-charge Kumari Selja, included Rajkumar Thukral, former BJP MLA from Rudrapur; Narayan Pal, former BSP MLA from Sitarganj; Bhimlal Arya, former BJP MLA from Ghansali; Gaurav Goyal, former Mayor of Roorkee; Anuj Gupta, former Mussoorie Municipal Council Chairman; and Lakhan Singh Negi, an influential leader from Bhimtal.

There are some primary implications of these developments. In the expectation of an electoral momentum for 2027, Congress leaders claim these inductions are just the beginning and indicate widespread public dissatisfaction with the Pushkar Singh Dhami government. Regional strongholds are also strengthened, specifically bolstering the Congress in Udham Singh Nagar, where it already holds five of nine assembly seats. It strengthens the narrative of ‘discontent’, allowing the Congress to frame the BJP as being on the ‘back foot’ due to corruption charges and a perceived ‘unpopular’ leadership.

There is also the element of ideological irony – Congress has used these defections to mock the BJP, pointing out that several current ministers in the Dhami Cabinet are themselves former Congressmen, suggesting the BJP needs ‘Congress ideology’ to function.

On the other hand, the BJP state president, Mahendra Bhatt, has dismissed the impact of these departures, stating that most of those who joined Congress had already been expelled from the BJP long ago and do not represent the party’s current face. In fact, one consequence of the induction of Thukral has been the resignation from the party of a senior Congress leader and former Rudrapur Municipal Chairperson, Meena Sharma. This indicates that local rivalries are not easily overcome and, despite underlying party ideologies, the identity of the candidate is also an important element in winning elections. The one with the larger personal vote bank has the greater bargaining power.

More such shifts and tactical moves can be expected in the coming days. It has already been claimed that the expansion of the Dhami cabinet was the result of fears that some leaders were planning to jump ship. It cannot, however, be said that the fundamental ideological lines are being blurred in the state between the two major parties. In fact, while these may not be important for party leaders, the public continues to adhere to ideologies. This will certainly play a significant role in the coming elections.