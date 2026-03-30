Business Expos help promote entrepreneurship: Speaker Bhushan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Kotdwar, 29 Mar: A program was held at Maharaja Wedding Point in Kotdwar as part of the three-day “Himalayan Industry and Business Expo” organised by the District Industries Centre.

On this occasion, the Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly and MLA from Kotdwar, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, was the Chief Guest.

In her address, she stated that such industry and business expos provide a strong platform for local entrepreneurs, self-employed youth, and women. She emphasised that events like these are extremely important for promoting small, cottage, and medium-scale industries in Uttarakhand, as they help local products gain recognition and create employment opportunities.

She urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of various government schemes to expand their businesses and actively contribute to the economic development of the state.

During the expo, various industries showcased attractive exhibitions featuring local products, handicrafts, food items, and innovations. A large number of visitors showed keen interest and appreciated the work of the entrepreneurs.

On this occasion, Minister of State rank holder Rishi Kandwal, General Manager Somnath Garg, Sunil Gupta, Balendra Kumar, Mayank Kothari, Mamta, Vivek Agarwal, Jaideep Bisht, and Ajay Gupta, along with other dignitaries, were also present.