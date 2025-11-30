‘Silkyara Victory Operation’ historic achievement in Disaster Management: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 28 Nov: On the occasion of the three-day World Disaster Management Conference–2025 being organised in Dehradun by the Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST), Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, addressed the participants through a video message on Friday. Welcoming this significant event, he said that the conference, organised with the collaboration of international, national, and state-level institutions, is an important initiative in the field of disaster management.

Extending greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the silver jubilee year of the state’s formation, Yadav said that despite various challenges over the last 25 years, the state has established a progressive identity at both national and global levels. He stated that, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given a new direction to the state’s development. Yadav added that the Prime Minister has always had a deep affection for the Himalayas and has consistently highlighted the themes of Himalayan issues, references, conservation, and safety.

Yadav said that the Himalayas are ‘our pride and a treasure of India’s spiritual, cultural, environmental, and biodiversity heritage’. He noted that the rivers originating from the Himalayas form the foundation of Indian civilisation. He emphasised the need to continuously keep the Himalayas at the centre of global discussions on disaster management.

In his message, he pointed out that due to climate change and human-induced factors, disaster events are increasing worldwide, which calls for a strong global strategy. Highlighting India’s leadership, the Union Minister said that the 10-point agenda proposed by the Prime Minister has received remarkable support across the world, showcasing India’s leadership capabilities. He stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India established a global organisation— the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI)—which is doing excellent work on disaster-related issues.

Yadav said that the “Silkyara Victory Operation” has proved that strong determination, efficient leadership, and scientific expertise can make the impossible possible even in the toughest situations. This operation is an inspiring example for countries around the world. He emphasised the need to focus on science and technology-based disaster mitigation, forecasting, and preparedness to make disaster management more effective. Only through modern technology, research, and international cooperation can future disasters be managed effectively.

Concluding his address, Yadav expressed hope that the ideas, research, and recommendations emerging from this conference will prove beneficial for India as well as the entire world, and will guide the development of multi-hazard strategies. He also conveyed his best wishes to the organisers and all participants for the successful conduct of the conference.