SJVN inks MoU with NIWE to develop Solar, Wind Projects

By Our Staff Reporter

Shimla, 14 Jun: SJVN, a Schedule ‘A’ and ‘Mini Ratna’, Power PSU, has entered into an MoU with National Institute of Wind Energy (NIWE) for ‘Technical Consultancy Services’ in development of Solar, Wind, Hybrid (Wind & Solar) and Hybrid (Wind, Solar & Battery Storage) Energy Projects of SJVN.

NIWE will support SJVN in assessing the feasibility and techno-commercial aspects of Solar, Wind, Hybrid (Wind & Solar) and Hybrid (Wind, Solar & Battery Storage) Energy Projects and preparation of Detailed Project Reports, Estimates and Bid Documents covering all relevant aspects from concept to commissioning.

On the occasion, Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN, said, “Government of India is targeting installation of 175 GW of Renewable Energy capacity by the year 2022 and 450 gigawatts of Renewable Energy capacity by 2030. The joint efforts of SJVN and NIWE are going to accelerate the process of achieving this target and providing Round the Clock (RTC) Energy to our nation.” These efforts would also lead to achieving the shared vision of SJVN of becoming a 25000 MW Company by 2040.

The MoU was signed in a virtual ceremony by CMD Sharma and Director General, NIWE, Dr K Balaraman, in the presence of Director (Personnel) Geeta Kapur, Director (Civil) SP Bansal, Director (Finance) AK Singh, Director (Electrical) Sushil Sharma, while other Senior Officials from SJVN and NIWE were also present.