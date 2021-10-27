SJVN observes Vigilance Awareness Week

By Our Staff Reporter

Shimla, 26 Oct: SJVN is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from 26 October to 1 November. This year, the theme of Vigilance Awareness Week is ‘Independent India @ 75 Self Reliance with Integrity’.

Keeping up with the commitment of being a responsible organisation in the fight against Corruption & encouraging transparency in functioning, Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), administered the Integrity Pledge to the employees at the Corporate Headquarters.

On the occasion, Suresh Kumar Thakur, Executive Director, Ashwani Bhardwaj, Dy CVO, along with other senior officers of SJVN were also present.

Geeta Kapur said that everyone in SJVN is committed to upholding highest standards of honesty and integrity and to follow probity and rule of law in all walks of life. Keeping in view the guidelines of social distancing due to COVID-19, the pledge was administered through Public Address System in Corporate Headquarters, Shimla. Similarly, at the various offices and project locations of SJVN, the Integrity Pledge was administered to the employees.

During this week, various In-House and Outreach activities such as quiz, slogan writing and declamation competitions for employees, students and citizens will be organised in all the projects and offices of SJVN with a view to spreading awareness to make a Vigilant and Prosperous India.