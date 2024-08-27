Smart City work debris endangering lives

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 26 Aug: Work on the Smart City project is going on in full swing, but carelessly.

According to Faizi Aleem Khan, President of the NGO, Aryan Group, in the present heavy rain, the debris generated by the work is lying on the road and is not visible at night. Because of this, yesterday, a Zomato delivery man got badly injured after colliding with the stones at 10:30 p.m. After 15 minutes, a woman who was going for night duty fell after colliding with these heaps of gravel and got injured. She was immediately treated at Uttaranchal Ayurvedic Hospital.

Due to the darkness of night and heavy rain, these heaps of soil and stones are not visible. The department concerned should take the trouble of removing this heap of debris from the road as soon as possible. Both these incidents happened near Sai Mandir on Rajpur Road.