Mild tremors felt in Doon on Sunday night

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Aug: A mild earthquake shook the capital Dehradun on Sunday night. The intensity of the earthquake was measured at 3.1 on the Richter scale. The epicentre of the earthquake is stated to be Dehradun, which was about five kilometres below the ground. In view of this tremor, the administration has been directed to keep a close watch on the possibility of another earthquake in the next three to four days.

These tremors were felt in some areas of the capital. However, the intensity of the earthquake that occurred at around 9.56 pm was very low, so it did not cause any damage. The District Disaster Control Room also got this information from the website of the National Centre for Seismology. After this, the District Disaster Control Room has been alerted.

District Disaster Management Officer Rishabh Kumar said that that its epicentre was about five kilometres below Dehradun. There is no question of any kind of damage from this. All tehsils were contacted over phone from the control room. There was no information of damage from anywhere. Tremors were not even felt at most places. However, the incident warrants a close watch and monitoring for next few days. Sometime, minor tremors are followed by major earthquake and therefore they act as indicators. All systems have been alerted for this.

It may be recalled that Uttarakhand is a highly sensitive state from a seismic perspective and there is a need to be extra cautious here. Uttarakhand falls in the Seismic zone five. Zone five includes most of Rudraprayag district along with Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Uttarkashi districts. Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, Champawat, Haridwar, Pauri and Almora are in zone four. Some areas of Dehradun and Tehri districts fall in zone four and some areas in the highly sensitive zone five.