Harish Rawat was never in favour of Gairsain: Khajan Das

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Aug: BJP state spokesperson and former cabinet minister Khajan Das today claimed that, during his tenure as Chief Minister or before that, Congress leader Harish Rawat was never in favour of making Gairsain the permanent capital of Uttarakhand. In a statement issued today, Das claimed that Harish Rawat is now being duplicitous on the issue. Das also claimed that Harish Rawat’s claim that his own party members were obstructing his plan to declare Gairsain the capital is also misleading and a hoax.

BJP’s State spokesperson and Rajpur Road MLA Khajan Das said that, if the rebel Congress leaders had indeed become an obstacle in the way of permanent capital, then why did he not announce the permanent capital then? Now, after 7 years only he is remembering everything after these rebel Congress leaders had left the party and he still remained the CM.

On the other hand, BJP media in charge Manveer Chauhan claimed that Harish Rawat, popularly known as Harda, has lost the trust of the people. The truth is that Harda was never even in favour of state formation. Chauhan reminded that even after his defeat as the Chief Minister, more than 7 years have passed and two assembly and two Lok Sabha elections have been completed. During this entire period, he could not get his intention placed in the Congress manifesto. Chauhan also reminded that Harish Rawat has in this long intervening period of 7 years, never mentioned his intention of making Gairsain as the capital, now he is merely pretending to be a well-wisher of Gairsain.

Chauhan reminded that the Congress leader claims to be the voice of the concerns of the state, but when the special package given by the Vajpayee government was snatched away by the Manmohan Singh government, he didn’t dare to oppose the decision. Chauhan claimed that even during the movement for statehood of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat never openly supported its creation.

Chauhan claimed that Dhami government will develop Gairsain as a centre of yoga, meditation and spirituality. For the all-round development of Gairsain, various training, workshops, seminars and other programmes will be organised throughout the year in Gairsain Bhawan. The CM has given this responsibility to a secretary level officer for coordination so that such various programmes can strengthen the local economy. BJP formed the state and is also improving it, while the public knows better that the Congress has only been creating obstacles in development.