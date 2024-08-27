Satpal Maharaj flags off ‘Food Tour’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Aug: Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj flagged off a ‘food tour’ from Elloras Melting Moments on Rajpur Road today.

The food tour, led by renowned food blogger Gaurav Vasan, will cover a distance of 11,000 kilometres over 60 days, spanning 50 cities from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Participants will showcase and promote the famous local cuisines of each city.

Speaking on the occasion, Satpal Maharaj extended his best wishes to Elloras Melting Moments’ founders Virender Gulati, Mudit Gulati, Drona Gulati, Surendra Gulati and food blogger Gaurav. He described the initiative as a commendable effort, noting that food tours, also known as culinary tours, are designed to acquaint participants with the history and traditions of a region through its cuisine. These tours blend history, context, and flavour, turning the culinary experience into a means of exploring the destination. In addition to the food, guides will share insights on local traditions and landmarks.