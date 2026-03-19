SPIC MACAY presents Qawwali by Niazi Brothers in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau



Dehradun, 18 Mar: Under the aegis of SPIC MACAY Uttarakhand, the renowned Niazi Brothers presented soulful Qawwali performances in Dehradun, enthralling audiences at Welham Boys’ School, MKP College and Veer Madho Singh Bhandari’s Uttarakhand Technical University. The artists were accompanied by Mukarram Niazi and Majid Niazi on chorus, Wasif Ahmad on dholak and Vijay Kumar on tabla.

At Welham Boys’ School, the evening witnessed an enthusiastic gathering of students and faculty members. Students from Vantage Hall, Welham Girls’ School and Himjyoti were also present to experience the vibrant Sufi musical tradition. The performance featured the coveted “Chaap Tilak”, beautifully intertwined with the poetry of Kabir Das, Baba Farid, Baba Bulleshah and Amir Khusro, which captivated the young audience and filled the auditorium with devotional fervour.



The Niazi Brothers also performed at MKP College, where they introduced students and faculty to the rich history and spiritual philosophy of Qawwali. They shared that Hazrat Khwaja Azimuddin Chisti and Hazrat Amir Khusro were pioneers of this Sufi musical tradition, which began nearly 900 years ago. The recital began with poetry on a secular note, followed by an emphatic alap in Mishra Des, setting the musical mood before moving into the Amir Khusro composition “Ye Ri Sakhi.”

Through their performance, the Niazi Brothers also spoke about the philosophy of Sufism, describing it as a mystical branch of Islam that focuses on the inner spiritual journey. They explained that for Sufis, the phrase “Kun Faya Kun” symbolises more than divine power; it reflects the idea of aligning oneself with God’s will. According to Sufi thought, surrendering to the divine will brings peace and a deeper spiritual connection.

Sangeeta Kain, Principal of Welham Boys’ School, expressed her appreciation for the initiative, saying, “It was a privilege for our students to witness such an enriching Qawwali performance by the Niazi Brothers. Programmes like these provide young minds with a rare opportunity to experience the depth of India’s spiritual and cultural traditions. Through music that transcends boundaries, students not only appreciate artistic excellence but also understand the message of harmony and shared heritage embedded in Sufi poetry.”