Dhami calls on Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Rishikesh, discusses social issues

Garhwal Post Bureau

Rishikesh, 18 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today paid a courtesy visit on spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in Rishikesh and sought his blessings. During the meeting, the two held detailed discussions on various issues related to social harmony and spiritual awareness.

The CM observed that the Art of Living Foundation, established by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan, has been playing a significant role in promoting peace, yoga, and human values across the world. He stated that the guidance of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is helping in spreading positive energy in society, which is particularly inspiring for a spiritually rich state like Uttarakhand.

Ravi Shankar, on this occasion, offered his blessings to the CM and wished for the continued progress and prosperity of the state. He observed that Uttarakhand’s spiritual heritage and natural beauty provide it with a unique identity at the global level, and emphasised that collective efforts are required to further strengthen this identity. The CM added that the guidance of saints and spiritual leaders remains vital for the holistic development of the state.