BJP accuses Cong of spreading falsehoods on LPG crisis

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Mar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of spreading rumours and falsehoods regarding the LPG crisis and regarding LPG distribution. In a statement issued today, BJP spokesperson and Rajpur MLA Khajan Das claimed that with the ships arriving from the Gulf and the situation appearing normal at gas agencies, the opposition’s propaganda has been fully exposed.

Responding to questions from the media, Khajan Das stated that, both, the Centre and the State Government have adopted a transparent policy on the availability of LPG and petroleum products. He asserted that the country has a reserve stock of petroleum sufficient for 90 days, which has not yet been required for use, and ships from Iran and the Gulf have also begun arriving. He added that that there is no difficulty in the supply of PNG and CNG. As far as LPG cylinders are concerned, domestic production has already been increased by 30 per cent. In addition, two ships named Shivalik and Nanda Devi have already arrived from the Gulf, and another vessel is expected shortly.

He remarked that the opposition’s attempt to exaggerate the global crisis arising from the Gulf war and spread rumours has now been thoroughly exposed.

Das claimed that the people of the state and the nation have full faith in the policies of Prime Minister Modi, which is why, despite the opposition’s efforts to spread confusion and falsehoods about petroleum shortages, very few abnormal situations have been witnessed in the country. He added that while Congress is spreading negative propaganda through media and social media and staging political theatrics on the streets, its clear objective is to create disorder and derive political benefit. However, the people are far more sensible and patriotic than the leaders of Congress in Delhi and the states, and as always, they stand firmly with the nation even in this crisis.