BIS holds Awareness Prog on World Consumer Rights Day

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Mar: The Dehradun Branch Office of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) successfully organised an awareness programme on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day 2026. The objective of the programme was to enhance awareness among consumers regarding consumer protection through quality, safety, and standardisation.

Anand Swaroop, Secretary, Consumer Affairs, attended the programme as the Chief Guest. Other guests included Brigadier KG Behl (Retd), Pankaj Gupta, President, IAU, Dr S Farooq, President, Himalaya Wellness Company, and Harendra Garg, President, SMAU.

In his address, the Chief Guest emphasised the need for aware and empowered consumers and stated that the joint role of institutions, industries, and consumers is extremely important for the protection of consumer rights. The distinguished guests also highlighted the importance of consumer protection and appreciated the significant role of BIS in ensuring quality.

On this occasion, Saurabh Tiwari, Head and Director, elaborated on the initiatives undertaken by the Bureau of Indian Standards and the Department of Consumer Affairs to protect consumer interests. He also informed participants about the BIS Care App and encouraged consumers to use it to verify product authenticity and register complaints.

As part of the programme, a technical session, titled “Manak Manthan”, was also organied, in which discussions were held on the topic IS 16984:2024 — Coated Folding Box Board for Packaging of General Consumer Products — Specification. During this session, Sachin Menon, Scientist-D, Chemical Engineering Department, joined virtually and delivered a detailed lecture on the role of standards and the importance of safe packaging.

All speakers emphasised the need for compliance with standards, quality assurance, and awareness to strengthen consumer protection.

More than 120 participants, including industry representatives, academicians, government officials, and consumers, enthusiastically participated in the programme.