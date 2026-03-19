‘Voyage through the Cosmos’ – Global Scientific Dialogue underway at Govt PG College, Ranikhet

Garhwal Post Bureau

Ranikhet, 18 Mar: In a significant academic initiative aimed at connecting students from remote and rural regions of Uttarakhand with the global scientific community, the international online lecture series, titled “Voyage through the Cosmos – History, Models, Theories, Images and Foundational Issues in Exploring the Universe”, commenced on here 16 March. The programme, organised by Bhaktivedanta Institute, Kolkata, will continue until 22 March with Government PG College, Ranikhet and UCOST, Dehradun, serving as Knowledge Partners.

The inaugural session of the lecture series was highly inspiring and intellectually enriching. Dignitaries including Prof Dipankar Banerjee (Vice Chancellor, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram), Prof Annapurni Subramaniam (Director, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru), and Dr AK Anil Kumar (Director, ISTRAC, ISRO, India) addressed the gathering as keynote speakers. They shared insights on space science, the structure of the universe, and India’s advancements in the field of scientific research, while motivating students to pursue careers in science and innovation.

On the first day, Prof Wendy Freedman (University of Chicago, USA) emphasised that the current understanding of the universe remains incomplete, with many fundamental questions still unanswered. She highlighted that future discoveries could significantly reshape our scientific perspectives.

Following this, Prof Avi Loeb (Harvard University, USA) discussed the possibility of detecting extra-terrestrial technological signals and encouraged scientists to maintain an open-minded approach toward the existence of other civilisations.

The second day (17 March) featured equally thought-provoking sessions. Prof Paul J Steinhardt (Princeton University, USA) called for a re-examination of the Big Bang theory and presented alternative models explaining the origin of the universe.

Prof Pankaj S Joshi (Ahmedabad University, India) explained the life cycle of massive stars and the formation of black holes in a simple and engaging manner, describing it as one of the most fascinating processes in the universe.

Meanwhile, Prof Andrei Linde (Stanford University, USA) elaborated on the concept of the multiverse, suggesting that the universe may be just one among many.

The lecture series will continue in the coming days with eminent scientists including Prof Ofer Lahav (University College London, UK), Prof George Ellis (University of Cape Town, South Africa), Mario Livio (USA), Tejinder Singh (TIFR, India), Luke Barnes (Western Sydney University, Australia), Frank J Tipler (Tulane University, USA), John Schwarz (Caltech, USA), RN Iyengar (Jain University, India), and MS Sriram (Chennai, India), delivering lectures on diverse aspects of cosmology and astrophysics.

On this occasion, Prof Pushpesh Pandey, Principal, Government PG College, Ranikhet, stated that such international lecture series are especially beneficial for students from rural and mountainous regions of Uttarakhand, as they provide direct exposure to world-class scientists and global academic discourse.

Prof Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST, remarked that immense talent exists in the rural areas of the state, and platforms like this help in connecting students with global scientific developments, thereby strengthening their scientific outlook.

Dr Bharat Pandey, who facilitated this knowledge partnership, highlighted that the primary objective of this initiative is to provide students from remote regions of Uttarakhand access to high-quality scientific knowledge, enabling them to actively participate in global scientific discussions and shape a better future.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, who actively engaged with the speakers by asking insightful and logical questions, making the entire event highly interactive, impactful, and inspiring.