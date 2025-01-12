Sports Minister Arya inaugurates Multipurpose Hall at Hari Singh Thapa Sports College

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Pithoragarh, 10 Jan: “Pithoragarh has already produced several international-level boxers, and now I am hopeful that Pithoragarh will emerge as a nursery for boxers.” These were the words of Sports Minister Rekha Arya while inaugurating the multipurpose sports hall at Hari Singh Thapa Sports College campus in Leloo.

On Friday, Sports Minister Rekha Arya, after performing a ceremonial puja, inaugurated the multipurpose sports hall. Addressing the athletes, she mentioned that the era of sports and athletes has arrived, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, a system has been established where if they perform well in sports, they need not worry about their careers.

She further stated, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is working towards bidding for the Olympics, and it is a matter of pride that the boxing event of the National Games will be held here in Pithoragarh. This will inspire the emergence of new boxing talent here.”

Minister Arya told the athletes, “We have established the infrastructure, and now the responsibility lies on your shoulders. You need to hone your skills in such a way that your parents’ names are recognised internationally.”

During the event, the Sports Minister also inspected the boxing event venue and gave instructions for the swift completion of the road leading to the multipurpose hall.

Present at the event were District President Girish Joshi, Minister of State Ganesh Bhandari, Bhagwan Karki, and other dignitaries.