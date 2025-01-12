BHEL signs MOU with ONGC on Collaboration in New & Renewable Energy Business

BHEL signs MOU with ONGC on Collaboration in New & Renewable Energy...

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Haridwar, 10 Jan: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) have signed an MoU for exploring joint projects and collaboration in the area of New and Renewable Energy business, including Fuel Cell, Electrolyser and Battery Energy Storage System based Projects.

This MoU will help in contributing towards the country’s National Green Hydrogen Mission, as well as leveraging the combined strengths of both organisations for collaborating in emerging areas within the clean energy ecosystem.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Bani Varma, Director (Industrial Systems & Products) and Director (Engineering, Research & Development) – Additional Charge, BHEL, and Arunangshu Sarkar, Director (Strategy and Corporate Affairs), ONGC, and other senior officials from both organisations.

This collaboration marks a significant step in aligning with India’s renewable energy goals and advancing the adoption of clean energy solutions.