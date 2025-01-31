Sports Minister Rekha Arya witnesses matches, encourages players

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 30 Jan: Sports Minister Rekha Arya visited the ‘Rajat Jayanti Sports Complex’ here, today, to watch events of the National Games. She attended basketball and squash matches during her visit.

In the afternoon, Minister Arya first visited the Maharana Pratap Sports College to watch a women’s basketball match between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. She then observed the men’s match between Tamil Nadu and Punjab. During her visit, she gathered feedback from the players and officials regarding the arrangements. She also inquired about their accommodation, transportation, and other facilities.

Later, the Sports Minister watched squash matches at the Rajeev Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. She instructed the officials to ensure the safety of the players and proper arrangements, while also making sure that the security measures did not cause any inconvenience to the spectators. On this occasion, Minister Rekha Arya appealed to the people of the state to visit the sports events and support the players in large numbers to boost their morale.