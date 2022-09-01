SRHU VC Dr Vijay Dhasmana flags off e-vehicles for in-house transportability

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Aug: ‘Green Campus’ is a concept that works to energise sustainable living practices that are environment-friendly in educational institutions around the world.

In a gesture of commitment to the environmental friendly concept, two electric vehicles were flagged off by Vice Chancellor, Swami Rama Himalayan University, Dr Vijay Dhasmana, today, for use within the campus.

This initiative is part of a larger plan in the university to create a sustainable, healthy, living and learning environment.

“A Green Campus is what we are committed to. Being an institution of higher education, this initiative is synonymous with huge social responsibility. Our endeavours at SRHU are constantly focused on transforming our university into a place where ‘education’ combines with ‘sustainable and eco-friendly practices,’ Dr Dhasmana affirmed.

“We are all aware that dependence on carbon-based fossil fuels is aggravating issues related to climate change. We must act before it is too late. Reducing our carbon footprint is what we should work on. We do not want our university to add to the dangerously clicking time bomb called global warming,” he added.

These electric vehicles will be used for official tasks within the university campus.

The university Transport Manager, Rupesh Mehrotra, maintained that maximum 4-5 units of energy would be consumed to recharge this vehicle, which can then run for about 100 kilometres.

