Srinagar will soon have sewage system, gas pipeline: Dr DS Rawat

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 31 Aug: State Cabinet Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat held a review meeting on Wednesday of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation at his official residence in Yamuna Colony, here, during which he held detailed discussions with the officials and gave necessary instructions for providing basic facilities in the Municipal Corporation areas.

Dr Rawat said that sewerage and domestic gas pipelines would be laid in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation area and soon this facility will be made available to the city residents. For this, he instructed the officers of the corporation to prepare a proposal and make it available to the government soon. Apart from this, Dr. Rawat also gave instructions to the officials to lay underground the power lines in the corporation area and beautify the city. He said that the common people and students studying in various educational institutions in the city area are facing inconvenience in transportation, for which city buses and e-rickshaws will soon be operated in the city. Apart from this, instructions were also given to the officers on delimitation of the Municipal Corporation area, making appointments against vacant posts in the Corporation and construction of a new building of twa he Corporation soon.

Dr Rawat sought swift completion of the construction work on a multi-purpose park, open-air gym, street light, public toilet and parking in the Municipal Corporation area. He said that instructions were also given to the Municipal Corporation officials to strengthen the Dhari Devi Temple link road and speed up the construction work on the bus stand in Srinagar.

Additional Secretary and Director, Urban Development, Nitin Bhadauria, Additional Commissioner, Garhwal Division, MNA and SDM, Srinagar, Nupur Verma, Additional Secretary, Transport, and representatives of executing organisations were present at the meeting.