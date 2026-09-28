St George’s College hosts annual school Marathon

Garhwal Post Bureau

MUSSOORIE, 26 Sept: St George’s College , Mussoorie, organised its much-awaited annual school Marathon 2026 on Saturday reafirming the institution’s commitment to promoting fitness, endurance, discipline and sportsmanship among its students. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from the students, who displayed remarkable determination, stamina and competitive spirit as they took on challenging routes across and around the school campus.

The marathon was ceremonially flagged off by Brother Jeyaseelan S, Principal of St George’s College and Brother Sylvanus Kerketta, Vice-Principal of St George’s College . The event was conducted across five divisions, with age-appropriate routes designed to challenge the participants while ensuring their safety and encouraging healthy competition.

The Class IV Division followed the route from the School Main Gate to Back Fox Hill and Nepali Bell within the school campus. In this category, Tarsh Vishnu Chaudhary of Cullen’s House secured the first position, followed by Shanvik Verma of Cullen’s House in second place and Hiyaan of Marthins’ House in third place.

The Sub-Junior Division for Classes V and VI covered the route from the School Main Gate to Godwin House and onwards to the School Top Flat. Shanay Agarwal of Gateley’s House emerged victorious, securing the first position, while Heramb Singh of Gateley’s House stood second and Sarthak Semalti of Cullen’s House secured third place.

The Junior Division for Classes VII and VIII saw the participants run from the School Main Gate to Jaypee Bend and onwards to the School Top Flat. Stanzin Geddun of Marthins’ House claimed the first position, with Atharv Rana of Marthins’ House securing second place and Aarav Kumar of Gateley’s House finishing third.

In the Inters Division for Classes IX and X, the participants followed the challenging route from the School Main Gate to Kincraig and onwards to the School Top Flat. Shivansh Mehta of Cullen’s House emerged as the winner, followed by Naitik Chopra of Cullen’s House in second place and Anunaya Arya of Gateley’s House in third place.

The Seniors Division for Classes XI and XII, which covered the route from the School Main Gate to the ITBP Gate and onwards to the School Top Flat, witnessed an impressive display of endurance and determination. Aarya Bikram Rana of Tapsell’s House secured the first position, while Stanzin Gigsdal Namgial of Gateley’s House stood second and Rishi Kumar Sureka of Tapsell’s House secured third place.

The Annual School Marathon 2026 was successfully conducted under the able guidance and supervision of Brother Britto, Superior and Sports Secretary; Brother Jeyaseelan S, Principal; and Brother Sylvanus Kerketta, Vice-Principal, along with the dedicated members of the Sports Department. The event also received the wholehearted support and cooperation of the teaching faculty and ancillary staff, whose collective efforts contributed significantly to its smooth and successful conduct.