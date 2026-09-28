An afternoon of conversations, wisdom and reflection at Antara

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 26 Sep: At Antara, luxury living is as much about enriching experiences and meaningful connections as it is about comfort and care. This spirit came alive on Saturday with “A Curated Afternoon of Conversations & Reflections,” bringing together Antara residents and senior team members for an afternoon of thought-provoking conversations with three distinguished personalities.

The afternoon opened with Anjju Mahajan, who spoke on “Journey towards Lavender (Pink to Lavender for Women).” Through stories and personal reflections, she spoke about gratitude, inner calm and the idea of attracting the lavender light into one’s life—encouraging the audience to consciously cultivate positivity, thankfulness and a peaceful state of mind.

This was followed by Maj Gen Ranjan Mahajan, who presented “From Battlefield to Boardroom: Timeless Leadership Lessons.” Drawing from his experiences in the Indian Army, he shared powerful lessons on showing up, owning up and living with integrity, and how these values can shape both personal and professional journeys.

The afternoon concluded with eminent journalist Bachi Karkaria, who shared “My Life in Four Mantras.” With her characteristic wit, warmth and engaging stories, she explored four simple yet powerful ideas: make your own sunshine, be flexible, never be friendless in an unfriendly world, and take your work seriously but not yourself too seriously.

What made the afternoon particularly memorable was the way each speaker shared their wisdom through personal stories and lived experiences, creating an engaging exchange that resonated with the audience. The distinguished Antara residents participated enthusiastically, making it a rich afternoon of ideas, experiences and perspectives.

At Antara, Intellectual and Occupational Wellness is one of our key pillars of wellness, reflected in our endeavour to create opportunities for continued learning, meaningful engagement and personal enrichment.

It was an afternoon of wisdom, warmth and reflection, leaving the audience with memorable stories and much to take away.