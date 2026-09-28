Formalising Economy

The formalisation of the informal economy is one of India’s most critical structural transformations. The informal sector remains the central pillar of India’s labour market, employing nearly 90% of the country’s total workforce and contributing approximately 45% to its Gross Domestic Product (GDP). According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) and the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE), this vast ecosystem comprises over 7.9 crore unincorporated micro-enterprises. While it serves as a massive livelihood foundation, it is held back by low labour productivity, lack of formal credit access, severe social security deficits, and enterprise “dwarfism”—where businesses stay intentionally small to avoid complex compliance burdens.

In recent years, the Government of India has deployed aggressive fiscal, legal, and digital strategies to transition these unorganised units into the formal fold. There is Digital Identity and Social Protection: The launch of the e-Shram Portal has successfully registered over 31 crore unorganised workers, equipping them with Universal Account Numbers (UAN) to directly deliver social welfare, insurance, and healthcare benefits. Also Fiscal Integration – The rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has mandated a digital paper trail for supply chains, compelling millions of small businesses to formalise their operations to claim input tax credits. Financial and Platform Inclusion – Initiatives like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the PM SVANidhi scheme have driven financial inclusion by offering street vendors and micro-merchants collateral-free loans. Concurrently, private gig-economy networks like Swiggy, Zomato, and Urban Company are restructuring urban labour by introducing digital payment pathways, standardised training, and accident insurance.

Moving forward, a purely coercive approach to formalisation risks destroying livelihoods by overwhelming micro-enterprises with compliance costs. The way forward requires a balanced mix of simplifying regulatory frameworks, upgrading digital infrastructure (like expanding broadband to track ASUSE metrics), and ensuring universal floor-level social security. Fostering self-help groups and integrating targeted credit flows will allow India to smoothly transform its informal sector from a survival-driven mechanism into an engine of high-productivity, inclusive economic growth. As outcomes become visible, the strategy will require to be accordingly altered, particularly as data on informal sector jobs remains inexact. The government should be prepared to do so. Also, politics should not get in the way of what is a long term project. If possible, as much of a consensus should be shaped so that the transformation takes place as smoothly as possible. A better quality of life for the common folk is at stake.