Uttarakhand REAP project bags SKOCH Gold Award

Garhwal Post Bureau

NEW DELHI, 26 Sep: The Rural Enterprise Acceleration Project (REAP-Gramotthan), implemented by the Department of Rural Development, Government of Uttarakhand , with the support of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), has been conferred the prestigious SKOCH Gold Award 2026. The award was given in the Rural Development domain, under the category Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development. It was presented at the 109th SKOCH Summit held at Silver Oak Hall, India Habitat Centre, here on Saturday.

REAP has achieved this recognition under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the guidance of Minister of Rural Development Bharat Singh Chaudhary. Under the direction of Dheeraj Singh Garbyal, IAS, Secretary, Rural Development and Chief Project Director, REAP, the award was received on behalf of the Government of Uttarakhand by Jharna Kamthan, IAS, Additional Secretary, Rural Development and Project Director REAP.