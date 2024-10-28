St Jude’s celebrates its 30th Annual Sports Day

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 26 Oct: St Jude’s School observed its 30th Annual Sports & PT Display on Saturday. The theme for the occasion was “Together may we strive and stay united in peace”. Col Rakesh Kumar Pokhriyal, Principal, Summer Valley School, was the Chief Guest for the event. President, Board of Governors, and Principal, St Thomas’ College, RV Gardner, VR Gardner, Director, St Jude’s School, GIG Mann, Ex MLA Uttarakhand, S Mann, Principal, Carman School, Dalanwala, D Hilton, Principal, Hilton School, and other esteemed guests graced the occasion with their presence.

The event began with the March Past by the students of Classes III to V, which was followed by a colourful Carnival procession by the students of Classes VI to XII, adhering to the theme of the day. This was followed by the Senior School Boys and Girls March Past. Then, the Yogis of SJS put up a beautiful show of various Asanas with the theme “Shareer rahega nirog,Jo manav karega Yoga”, promoting the health of body, mind, and soul. The PT Display by the students of Classes III illustrated ‘Paris – depicting Five Rings , Five Continents, One World.’ The students of Classes IV & V performed a P.T. Display on the song” Hello World” which conveyed the message of togetherness and harmony. Additionally, there were various races and relays in different categories such as the 50 meters, 100 meters, and 200 meters race for both boys and girls. A Karate display by the students of Classes III to VIII showed the various techniques of self-defence. The Pyramid formation by the four Houses was a closely competed event where Khanna House was declared the Winners, followed by Howard House in the Second place. ‘May Peace and Friendship Triumph’ was the theme of the PT Display by the students of Classes VI to VIII. The much-awaited event of the occasion was the 4×100 meters Senior Mixed Inter-School Student Relay. The four Schools which participated were St Thomas’ College, Hiltons’ School, Carman School, Dalanwala, and St Jude’s School. The spectators burst into cheers as St Jude’s School finished first, followed by St Thomas’ College. As the name suggests, to conclude the proceedings, a Grand Finale took place wherein the School achievers ran on the track holding St Jude’s School’s Torch of attainment, an embodiment of their victories. The dancers performed a mesmerizing dance. These track runners included the winners of the Inter School Classical Dance Contest, Business Quiz, General Knowledge Quiz , Sports Quiz, Futsal and Football Tournaments, Junior Hackathon Contest, and a National Roller Skating and a Judo champion, to name just a few. Wife of the chief guest Seema Pokhriyal gave away the prizes.

The Chief Guest, Col RK Pokhriyal, emphasized character building in Schools and praised the efforts of the Staff and students for putting together a beautiful show. He, in his address, congratulated the Principal M Gardner, and her team of teachers and students for the commendable show. Lastly, Howard House were the Winners of the Athletic Cup, with a total of 265 points, closely followed by Gardner House, the Runners Up with 228 points. Manvendra Raj Purohit, Anant Thapa, Ayush Kumar, Prateek Rawat, Udita Dhauta, Priyanshi Bisht, Anukriti Joshi and Trisha Kothiyal were declared the Champions in their respective Divisions. Lyons House was declared the most vibrant House for its beautiful tent decoration. The Principal, M Gardner proposed a Vote of Thanks. She said that we need to teach our children to embrace differences and strive for peace and harmony. “It is my hope for the generations to come that we are able to ignite the spirit of unity in our children. This world belongs to each one of us and for our children and grandchildren’s sake, we must learn to live together.” The 30th Annual Sports and PT Display concluded with the Lowering of the Flags.