State Cabinet approves “PACS Service Regulations 2024”

By OUR STAFF REPORTER
Dehradun, 16 Apr: In a significant move for the cooperative sector, the State Cabinet has approved the “Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) Employee-Centric Service Regulations 2024”. This marks a significant milestone in the state’s cooperative landscape, coming 25 years after the formation of Uttarakhand.
The Key Highlights are:
- First-ever service regulations for PACS employees in Uttarakhand, replacing the 1976 UP regulations used until now.
- Aimed at reviving loss-making cooperative societies by ensuring regular pay scales, financial and technical support, and performance-based growth.
- Employees such as secretaries, accountants, and development assistants to receive structured benefits, with job security and scope for inter-district work opportunities.
- The move promises greater transparency and efficiency within PACS operations.
- Based on Section 122A of the Uttarakhand Cooperative Societies Act, 2003, tailored to the state’s specific needs.
- The government will provide support for a transitional period until struggling societies become self-sustaining.
“This regulation is a milestone for the cooperative sector. It not only safeguards the interests of employees but also enhances the overall working of societies. With time-bound support and performance incentives, these societies can become self-reliant and key drivers of rural development,” according to Cooperatives Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat.
The decision will encourage innovation and performance among employees; ensure no loss of benefits for existing cadre staff; strengthen the rural economy through revitalised cooperative institutions.
This regulation is expected to usher in a new era of stability and progress for PACS in Uttarakhand, bringing both financial strength and hope to the cooperative ecosystem and its employees.