State Cabinet approves “PACS Service Regulations 2024”

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 16 Apr: In a significant move for the cooperative sector, the State Cabinet has approved the “Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) Employee-Centric Service Regulations 2024”. This marks a significant milestone in the state’s cooperative landscape, coming 25 years after the formation of Uttarakhand.

The Key Highlights are:

First-ever service regulations for PACS employees in Uttarakhand, replacing the 1976 UP regulations used until now.

Aimed at reviving loss-making cooperative societies by ensuring regular pay scales, financial and technical support, and performance-based growth.

Employees such as secretaries, accountants, and development assistants to receive structured benefits, with job security and scope for inter-district work opportunities.

The move promises greater transparency and efficiency within PACS operations.

Based on Section 122A of the Uttarakhand Cooperative Societies Act, 2003, tailored to the state’s specific needs.

The government will provide support for a transitional period until struggling societies become self-sustaining.

“This regulation is a milestone for the cooperative sector. It not only safeguards the interests of employees but also enhances the overall working of societies. With time-bound support and performance incentives, these societies can become self-reliant and key drivers of rural development,” according to Cooperatives Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat.

The decision will encourage innovation and performance among employees; ensure no loss of benefits for existing cadre staff; strengthen the rural economy through revitalised cooperative institutions.

This regulation is expected to usher in a new era of stability and progress for PACS in Uttarakhand, bringing both financial strength and hope to the cooperative ecosystem and its employees.