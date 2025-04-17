Tula’s Institute wins 2nd place at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

By OUR STAFF REPORTER



Dehradun, 16 Apr: Tula’s Institute has made Uttarakhand proud by securing second place at the Startup Mahakumbh 2025, recently organised by the Government of India in New Delhi. The institute’s student team earned this achievement at the Futurepreneurs Challenge with their unique innovation – “Pragati”, an AI-powered nurse robot.

Pragati is designed to make healthcare more accessible, especially in rural and remote areas. The robot can check a person’s basic health just through a simple handshake and sends real-time health alerts. This smart solution earned the team a grant of up to Rs 1 crore, helping them take their idea forward.

“We’re very proud to represent Uttarakhand and solve real-world problems through our project,” said the team leader after the win.

More than 1,000 institutions from all over India took part in the event. The Tula’s team made it through several rounds – Top 1000 to Top 350, Top 100, Top 50, and finally the Top 10 finalists. Their innovation was praised and awarded by Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary during the grand finale.

The winning team included Abhishek Maurya, Abhinav Singhal, Devanshu Purohit, Dhruv Dogra, Smriti Bisht, Shrishti Dimri, Nitin Sati, Gaurav Shukla, Riwaj Karki, and Rishanshu Tripathi. They were mentored by Kshitij Jain and Aasiya Khatoon, who guided them throughout the journey.

The winning team also expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the institute’s leadership, including Vice Chairman Raunak Jain, Vice President (Technology) Raghav Garg, Executive Director Silky Jain Marwah, Dean of Academics Dr Nishant Saxena, and Head of the CSE Department Dr Sandeep Kumar, for their constant support and encouragement.