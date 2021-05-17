State Govt failed to prepare for 2nd wave: Rajkumar

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 16 May: Addressing a press conference here, today, senior Congress leader and former MLA Rajkumar said that the state government had failed to deal with the Corona infection and there was no preparation for the second wave due to which hundreds of people had lost their lives in the state. At the same time, no financial help had been provided by the government to the victims’ families, due to which there is a lot of resentment. He said that had the BJP government built large hospitals in different parts of the state in time, the corona infection could have been fought.

He said that the government should provide free oxygen, ventilators and other health facilities to Corona infected patients. Uttarakhand was witnessing a severe shortage of corona vaccine, due to which people between 18 and 44 years of age are unable to get vaccinated. Registration for vaccination was almost impossible. He claimed that, during the tenure of the Congress, welfare schemes had been run for all sections of society, which were stopped by the BJP government. The BJP government had to be overthrown and the Congress brought back.

Present on the occasion were Mussoorie Congress President Gaurav Aggarwal, Vinod Semwal and others.