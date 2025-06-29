State on orange alert: Heavy rains

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 28 Jun: Uttarakhand is bracing for intense rainfall over the next three days, with the Meteorological Department predicting that most districts are likely to experience significant precipitation from Sunday (June 29) onwards. Director of the Meteorological Centre Dehradun, Bikram Singh on Saturday stated that rainfall activity will intensify markedly from Sunday onwards, with districts such as Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall on June 29 and 30.

These weather patterns are anticipated to persist through July 1 as well. Singh mentioned that widespread and substantial rainfall is likely across the state during this period, with the possibility of excessive downpours in several areas. Given the prevailing meteorological conditions, the Department has indicated that a Red Alert may also be issued across several districts to caution the public over next couple of days.

Rainfall was reported across most parts of the state earlier on Saturday. Heavy rain had already been forecast for the Char Dham districts of Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi. A similar advisory was issued for select areas in Dehradun and Nainital districts for the next 24 hours. Within the Kumaon division, Bageshwar district is expected to experience isolated incidents of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, resulting in the issuance of an Orange Alert, while a Yellow Warning remains in effect for other districts.

Owing to the possibility of rising water levels in rivers and streams, the Meteorological Department has advised residents in low-lying and riverine regions to maintain caution and follow official guidance. Special emphasis has been placed on night-time vigilance, as conditions may deteriorate further during the evening hours.