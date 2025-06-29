Uttaranchal varsity hosts hybrid IQAC workshop

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 28 Jun: Uttaranchal University successfully hosted the 2nd All India IQAC Workshop on June 27-28, 2025, at its Swami Vivekananda Auditorium. The two-day hybrid event witnessed the participation of distinguished policymakers, academic leaders, and institutional quality experts from across the country and abroad, reaffirming the University’s commitment to academic excellence and continuous quality enhancement.

Delivering the welcome address, Er Rajesh Deorari, Director IQAC, outlined the vision and objectives of the workshop. This was followed by addresses from professors Rajesh Bahuguna, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dharam Buddhi, Vice Chancellor, and Ankita Joshi, Vice President of the University, setting the tone for a thought-provoking academic discourse.

In his keynote address, Chief Guest Minister for Technical Education, Government of Uttarakhand , Subodh Uniyal emphasized the pivotal role of quality assurance mechanisms and NEP 2020 in shaping the future of Indian higher education. The first technical session titled “Sensitization on NBA Accreditation: Its Importance and the SAR Process for Advancing University Progress” was delivered by Prof. Akashdeep Sharma from UIET, Panjab University, followed by an interactive Q&A. This was succeeded by an insightful virtual session by Ritin Malhotra, General Manager and Senior Regional Director- Asia, Times Higher Education (THE), United Kingdom, on “Role of Rankings & Accreditation in Higher Education Institutions and their Global Impact.” The final session of the day featured Livleen K Kahlon, Senior Fellow and Associate Director, TERI, who presented on “Embedding Sustainability in HEIs,” followed by an interactive discussion with participants.

Day 2 began with a deep dive into Outcome Based Education. Meenakshi Sood, Associate Dean (Outreach and Extension–OBE), NITTTR Chandigarh, conducted a comprehensive hands-on session on “Essentials of OBE with Sample COs/POs Mapping,” which was lauded for its practical depth and clarity. Subsequently, Varinder S. Kanwar, CEO, NABET-QCI (Quality Council of India), addressed participants on “Essentials of Quality Rankings & Accreditation Systems in the Curriculum and its Alignment with NEP 2020.” The post-lunch session featured Vani Pandey, Research Associate (Resource Efficiency & Governance) and Network Manager- South Asia, Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), who spoke on “From Campus to Community: Institutionalizing Sustainable Practices for a Better Tomorrow.” The University also acknowledged the generous sponsorship of M/s YI (Young Indians) & Delite, who were felicitated by President Jitender Joshi in a special sponsor appreciation segment.

The inaugural ceremony commenced with a lamp lighting and the University’s Kulgeet where the Chief Guest was felicitated by Jitender Joshi, President, Uttaranchal University .

In his concluding remarks and vote of thanks, Er Rajesh Deorari, Director, IQAC, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants, speakers, and collaborators from across the nation who joined in both physical and virtual modes. He extended special appreciation to Abhishek Joshi, Executive Director- Student Affairs & IT Services, as well as to the Directors of Academic Schools, Divisions, Centres, and other University officials for their gracious presence and active participation throughout the event.

He also extended special thanks to the Central Organizing Team of IQAC and all supporting offices for their dedicated contributions to the smooth execution of the workshop. A heartfelt acknowledgment was given to Assistant Managers, Er Sudhir Jugran and Er Rishi Dev Nautiyal, whose behind-the-scenes efforts were instrumental in the success of the two-day event. Special thanks to the comperers of the two-day event- Malika Payal and Ritu Baluni from the School of Liberal Arts, and Divya Rawat and Harshit Gupta from the School of Computing Sciences- for their commendable anchoring and support throughout the programme.