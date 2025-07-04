State Women’s Commission raises concern over child molestation case

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Jul: A 50-year-old man who runs a public toilet in Rishikesh allegedly molested a 7-year-old girl there on Tuesday.

The head of the State Women’s Commission, Kusum Kandwal, learned about this case. She called it “extremely shameful and wrong.”

On Wednesday, Kandwal met the young girl and her family. She promised them that the strongest possible action would be taken against the accused man. She said hurting a child like this was very sad and worrying.

Kandwal also called the police officer concerned in Rishikesh. The officer told her the toilet caretaker had been arrested. A case against him has been registered under the strict POCSO law.

Kandwal gave important instructions to help prevent such things from happening again. She told the Municipal Commissioner, Gopal Beniwal, that only women staff should be hired to work at the city’s public pay-to-use toilets from now on.

She stressed that the city officials must pay attention to this rule. Hiring only women workers is seen as a key step to make these places safer.