STF & Ramnagar Police arrest wanted criminal after 5 years

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Jul: The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) and Ramnagar Police arrested a dangerous criminal named Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi on Friday. He was wanted for the last five years and had a reward of Rs 10,000 on his head.

According to the police, Gurpreet was involved in two serious crimes. In 2016, he was part of the murder of a local leader named Chhote Pradhan in Rudrapur. In 2017, he had fired at a police team in Ramnagar with the intention to kill. After these cases, he ran away and went abroad. Four courts in Uttarakhand and Punjab had declared him a fugitive.

On Friday afternoon, STF got a tip that Gurpreet was hiding in Ramnagar. The STF quickly informed Ramnagar Police. Together, they started a joint operation and surrounded the area. After careful planning and checking, they finally arrested Gurpreet and took him to the Ramnagar police station.

Police reported that there are six cases against Gurpreet in Uttarakhand and Punjab. These include cases of murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act, and Gangster Act. After getting bail, he disappeared and was hiding for years.

The arrest was done by STF officers, Inspector MP Singh, Sub-Inspector Brijbhushan, and the Ramnagar police team led by Inspector Arun Saini.