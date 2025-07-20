Satpal Maharaj urges Union Minister to initiate Research on Historical Sites

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Jul: “There are numerous historical sites in India that require dedicated research. Not only that, scripts inscribed at these sites need to be translated, especially from the perspective of the ancient civilisation and cultural heritage.”

This was stated by Uttarakhand’s Minister for Tourism, Religious Affairs, Culture, Public Works, Irrigation, Panchayati Raj, Rural Construction, and Watershed Management, Satpal Maharaj, in a letter addressed to the Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In the letter, Maharaj has emphasised the urgent need to translate the script of the Indus Valley Civilisation. He also called for archaeological research on several significant sites in Uttarakhand, such as the prehistoric rock paintings of Lakhudiyar in Almora, the ancient caves in the Jaunsar region, and the mysteries surrounding the origin of the Saraswati River.

The Culture Minister further highlighted the need for deep research into India’s rich cultural history and civilisation, underscoring that many historical scripts remain undeciphered and need scholarly attention. He urged the Union Minister to consider the Brahui language spoken by the people of Balochistan, which shares similarities with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, and also mentioned the people of Kandahar, believed to be descendants of Gandhari, as communities whose cultural practices mirror ancient Indian traditions. These, he stated, merit thorough academic study.

Maharaj reiterated that such research would help future generations better understand and connect with India’s glorious cultural heritage. He noted that even abroad, aspects of Indian culture are subtly followed — for instance, the Kurds in Iraq keep peacock images in their homes, and gypsies of North Indian origin in Europe practice palmistry.

He concluded by requesting the Union Minister to instruct the concerned departments to carry out detailed research on historical sites in India and abroad, and on the various communities worldwide that continue to reflect Indian cultural traditions.