Dhami unveils poster of Film ‘5 September’, shot in U’khand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled the poster of the Hindi feature film, “5 September”, at his Camp Office here today. The film is aimed at bringing Uttarakhand’s cultural wealth and natural splendour to the national limelight. During the event, film’s director Kunal Shamsher Malla and noted Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra were also present. Entirely filmed across various picturesque locations in Uttarakhand, the film reportedly serves as a celebration of the state’s heritage and its growing prominence as a preferred shooting destination.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM observed that Uttarakhand is fast emerging as a favoured hub for filmmakers, owing to its serene landscapes and conducive environment. He also reminded that, under the state’s film policy, the government is providing comprehensive support to encourage producers and directors to undertake projects in the region, thereby offering employment avenues and creative platforms for the local youth.

The CM further noted that such creative ventures not only nurture indigenous talent but also serve as powerful vehicles for boosting tourism and deepening cultural engagement. Extending his good wishes to the film’s team, the Chief Minister expressed optimism that the narrative and visuals of the film would leave a lasting impact on audiences.

The launch event was attended by Director Kunal Shamsher Malla and lead actors Sanjay Mishra, Brijendra Kala, Rishabh Khanna, Bhuvan Khanna and Deepraj Rana.