Sticking to cultural roots is important: Pritam Bhartwan

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 9 Nov: On the occasion of Uttarakhand State Formation Day at Graphic Era University, today, Jagar Samrat Padma Shri awardee Pritam Bhartwan called for youth to be linked with the cultural roots and traditions of Uttarakhand.

The programme began with the jagar, ‘Deni Ho Ja Mata…’. He highlighted the importance of Dhol Sagar during his lecture cum performance session. He explained the importance of Jagar in Uttarakhand in various aspects of folk music.

He stunned the audience by singing ‘Jai Shakti , Shakti Brahma Vishnu Mahesheshwari Trilok Janani, Vijay Vishwani’.

While thanking Graphic Era University, he said that Graphic Era Group President Prof Dr Kamal Ghanshala, is a jewel of Uttarakhand. Ghanshala had made the state proud internationally in the field of education.

Prof Dr Sanjay Jasola, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Hill University, said that Graphic Era would soon start certificate courses on traditional Dhol and Jagar gaan in collaboration with the Pritam Bhartwan Jagar Dhol International Academy. In the initial stage, in order to get technical expertise in Dhol and Jagar, there would be an opportunity to learn traditional Uttarakhandi musical instruments like Thali, Mangal, Hudka, etc.

Prof Jasola presented the Uttarakhandi cap prepared by the Department of Fashion to Pritam Bhartwan. Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Jyoti Chhabra, Registrar Captain Himanshu Dhulia, Heads of Departments, teachers and students were present on the occasion. Pramod Thapliyal conducted the programme.