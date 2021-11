By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 9 Nov: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari released the weekly ‘Vivek’s ‘Deepawali Visheshank’ at Raj Bhavan, here, on Tuesday.

Chairman of Hindustan Prakashan Sanstha and senior journalist Ramesh Patange, Managing Director of the Badwe Group, Shrikant Badwe, entrepreneur Anup Surve, writer and journalist Srinivasa Laxman and contributing writers were present on the occasion.