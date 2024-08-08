Students enjoy Hindustani Vocals by Manjiri Asanare Kelkar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER



Dehradun, 7 Aug: Under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, Manjiri Asanare Kelkar presented a performance of Hindustani vocals at GIC, Dobhalwala, and Mussoorie International School today. She was accompanied by Vinod Lele on the tabla and Dnyaneshwar Sonawane on the harmonium. The programme was supported by the SRF Foundation.

Born into a traditional music family, Manjiri Asanare Kelkar was deeply influenced by her father, Anand Asanare, a renowned tabla artist. She has inherited the rich tradition of the Jaipur Atrauli Gharana from Pt Kanetkar. Manjiri has performed at prestigious events such as the Sawai Gandharva Music Festival, Tansen Samaroha, and Shankarlal Festival. She has received accolades including the Soorashri Kesarbai Kerkar scholarship and is a regular ‘A’ Grade artist of All India Radio.

During her circuit, she performed Raag Bhairav, Raag Alhaiya Bilaval, Raag Miyan ki Todi, Raag Jaunpuri in teen taal, Raag Bhimpalasi, and Raag Tilak Kamod. Manjiri also sang a soulful bhajan, ‘Guruji Duje Ke Sang Nahi Jao Ji’ and ‘Thumka Chalat’.

During the performance, Manjiri explained the significance of the tanpura and how its four notes create a foundational canvas for the music. She also elucidated the concept of raags through permutations and combinations, and demonstrated the development of alaps and taals, captivating the students with her profound knowledge and skill.

One student, Agrima, shared her experience, saying, “Music has a therapeutic factor which I felt today. It touched my soul.”

Earlier in her circuit, Manjiri performed at Doon International School Riverside Campus and Arsh Kanya Gurukul. She will be performing tomorrow at Delhi Public School, Ranipur.