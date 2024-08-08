Wynberg Allen School wins Carbery Football Tournament

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 7 Aug: The Finals of the Sub Junior Inter School Carbery Tournament saw the final match played between Wynberg Allen School, Mussoorie, and Nirmal Das Deepmala, Rishikesh.

During the first half of the match, NDS led by one goal and during the second half Wynberg Allen equaled the goal.

In the penalty shootout, Wynberg Allen won the match, 4-3, defeating NDS.

The Best Player was Sarthak Pandey (NDS). The Most Promising Player was Karanveer Singh (Wynberg Allen).

The match referee was Pradeep Negi (Dehradun Football Association).

The Chief Guest was the Principal of St Joseph’s Academy, Bro Joseph M. Joseph.

Director of Carman School GI Mann, and Principal PS Mann along with guests witnessed the match. These included Lessly Tindale (Principal, Wynberg Allen), VR Gardener (Principal, STC), David Hilton (Principal of Hilton School), Dr Anju Tyagi (Principal of Heritage School), Anuj Singh (President of Principals’ Association, Dehradun), Peter Howard and Dehradun Football Association’s DS Rawat, Madan Singh, Carman School staff and students.