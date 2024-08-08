WAS wins big in St George’s College Football Tounrament

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 7 Aug: Four matches were played today in the 51st edition of the ‘St George’s College Heritage Cup (aka Jackie) Invitational Soccer Tournament’ underway at St George’s College, here.

The first match played today between Yuva Sports Club and Navchetan Sports Club ended in a draw 1-1. For Yuva Sports Club, the only goal was scored by Anas in the 2nd minute. For Navchetan Sports Club, the only goal was scored by Sohan Mehra in the 74th minute.

In the second match, Wynberg Allen School defeated Doon Valley Public School by 5-2.

For Doon Valley Public School, the goals were scored by Arpit in the 40th and Saurav in the 66th minute. For Wynberg Allen School, the goals were scored by Tenzing Dhonyoe in the 2nd, 48th and 72nd minutes, Mingur Dorjee in the 22nd minute and Ayaan Desai in the 23rd minute.

In the third match, St George’s College (A) defeated Woodstock School by 5-2. For St George’s College (A), the goals were scored by Naman in the 4th and 49th minutes, Tanishk in the 23rd minute, Donyi in the 32nd minute and Jeremiah in the 39th minute.

For Woodstock School, the goals were scored by Shayan in the 42nd minute and Nilesh in the 69th minute.

In the fourth match, Manorite defeated Mussoorie United Football Club by 2-1. For Manorite, the goals were scored by Bishashank in the 73rd minute and Jotish in the 74th minute. For Mussoorie United Football Club, the only goal was scored by Anurag in the 61st minute.

The referees for today’s matches were Pushkar Gusain, CM Bhatt, Devashish Kashyap, Anish Chhetri, Milan Chhetri, Abhiruchi Gurung, Rohan Chamoli, Richard Joseph and Sushant Ale.